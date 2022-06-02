Benda withdraws bid for Congress

Albert Lean Matt Benda announced Thursday he has withdrawn his candidacy as a Republican candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District and threw his support behind Brad Finseth, who won the party’s endorsement.

The seat is open following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn to cancer.

A press release from Benda’s campaign stated the unique circumstances of a special election being held in an overlapping time frame with a regularly scheduled general election necessitated detailed reporting requirements and thorough due diligence to ensure compliance.

“There were unprecedented federal election commission details that needed to be resolved prior to me formally withdrawing from this race,” Benda said. “I spent the past two days working with my compliance and legal team to resolve these issues. I was in contact with Brad Finstad and his team throughout this process and want to thank him for handling this matter professionally. I attended last week’s 1st District Republican endorsing convention and joined with other Republicans in endorsing Finstad in his run to fill this important seat. He has my full support.”

“Running for higher office can be a toll on candidates both emotionally and financially. Many familiar with these challenges have been very supportive throughout this campaign and their support is greatly appreciated,” Benda stated.

Finstad, a former USDA official, will face off in the Aug. 9 primary against state Rep. Jeremy Munson, who was second at the endorsing convention.