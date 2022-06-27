BID/JOB 2208
Published 10:42 am Monday, June 27, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota
2022 CIPP Rehabilitation Project
Railroad Crossings at
Euclid Avenue, Broadway Avenue & Front Street
City Project Number: 2208
The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, July 19, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:
1 L. Sum Mobilization
1 L. Sum Traffic Control
942 LF 10” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
1,453 LF 18” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
1 Each Replace Sanitary Sewer Manhole
10 Each Reestablish Sanitary Sewer Service
1 L. Sum Sanitary Sewer Bypassing
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, July 19, 2022
Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8242251, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.
A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Patrick Ian Rigg
City Manager