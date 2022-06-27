BID/JOB 2208

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

2022 CIPP Rehabilitation Project

Railroad Crossings at

Euclid Avenue, Broadway Avenue & Front Street

City Project Number: 2208

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, July 19, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

1 L. Sum Mobilization

1 L. Sum Traffic Control

942 LF 10” Sanitary Sewer CIPP

1,453 LF 18” Sanitary Sewer CIPP

1 Each Replace Sanitary Sewer Manhole

10 Each Reestablish Sanitary Sewer Service

1 L. Sum Sanitary Sewer Bypassing

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, July 19, 2022

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8242251, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager