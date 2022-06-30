Blake Avenue detour to begin Thursday

Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Submitted

Several road construction projects are slated for this summer in the Albert Lea area. - Provided

A closure of Blake Avenue to the south of EastMain Street is scheduled beginning Thursday. The duration of the closure is anticipated to last approximately one week. The closure will allow the project contractor, Ulland Brothers Inc., to install underground storm sewer utilities across the Blake Avenue intersection.

Motorists should follow the signed detour. To access Home Depot from Albert Lea,  take Prospect Avenue to Southeast Marshall Street to Blake Avenue. If coming from Freeborn County Road 46, take County Road 38 to Southeast Marshall Street west to Blake Avenue north.

More News

Re-creating the skateboarding experience: New skateboard shop opens in downtown Albert Lea

Man charged with showing gun in traffic dispute on I-35

1 held on alleged burglary and other reports

County board discusses replacing assessor, administrator

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials