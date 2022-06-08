Bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners last Tuesday were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Gail Schmidt and Millie Siever

Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Larry Heimness

Wednesday, again four tables played, and winners were the following:

• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second: Millie Siever and Larry Heimness

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

