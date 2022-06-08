Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Duplicate bridge is played Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners last Tuesday were the following:
First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second: Gail Schmidt and Millie Siever
Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Larry Heimness
Wednesday, again four tables played, and winners were the following:
• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
• Second: Millie Siever and Larry Heimness
• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
• Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher