Burglaries and other reports

Published 10:16 am Monday, June 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 9:14 p.m. Sunday of a possible burglary at 27162 790th Ave. in Albert Lea. 

A burglary was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday at 417 High St. Money was missing and items were moved around.

 

1 arrested on order for protection violation

Deputies arrested Jade Donn Riskedahl, 42, on an order for protection violation at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 73538 315th St. in Hartland. 

 

Fires reported

A ditch fire was reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 near milepost 154. 

Deputies received a report at 12:09 a.m. Sunday of a fire in the siding on a house at 32522 780th Ave. in Ellendale. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud through an online account. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 2:31 p.m. of an assault that had occurred in the area of Brookside Drive in Albert Lea. 

 

Man arrested for assault, violation

Police arrested Tavares Aaron Walker, 39, for second-degree assault, domestic abuse no contact order violation and domestic assault at 2306 E. Main St. 

