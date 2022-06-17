Burglary and other reports

Police received a report at 12:36 p.m. Thursday of a burglary at 2007 S.E. Marshall St. The resident reportedly came home and the door and windows were open.

Backpack stolen from semi

A backpack was reported stolen out of a semi truck at 8:21 a.m. Thursday at 2215 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened between 7 and 7:15 a.m.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 28, on a local warrant at 12:24 p.m. Thursday at 1034 S. Broadway.

Car keyed

A car was reported keyed at 1:24 p.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The damage reportedly happened in the last two to three weeks.