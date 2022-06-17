Busy construction season continues; find out what was done this week

TH-65 Resurfacing & Flood Mitigation

Work this week included:

Completion of the sanitary sewer and watermain replacement

Storm sewer work between Elizabeth Avenue and William Street

Installation of the clay liner in the stormwater ponds

Removal of the remaining existing pavement in the portion undergoing reconstruction

Work next week is expected to include:

Completion of the water service replacement

Storm sewer work between William Street and Katherine Street

Excavation and installation of the new aggregate roadbase

East Main Street Resurfacing and Trail Project

Work this week included completion of the storm sewer work near the intersection with CSAH 38. Ulland Bros. will be completing the street patch tomorrow, and traffic will be returned to normal over the weekend.

The utility subcontractor plans to begin the storm sewer work at the Blake Avenue intersection on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. When this begins another detour will be set up directing traffic to use CSAH 38 and Southeast Marshall Street to access Home Depot (essentially the reverse of the detour currently in place.

They also plan to begin grading for the trail between Blake Avenue and Interstate 35 next week.

Bridge Avenue Reconstruction Project

The paint striping was completed this week. There is a fairly substantial punch list of minor items to be addressed, but all major work items have been completed.

Edgewood Avenue, St, Peter Avenue, Stanley Avenue and Ulstad Avenue Reconstruction Project

The contractor plans to place the final lift of bituminous tomorrow. After that, all work will be complete except for a few minor punch list items.