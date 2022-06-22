Campus Notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Theresa Wolfe of Hollendale was named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison spring semester dean’s list.
Augustana University
Three students from Albert Lea were named to Augustana University’s spring dean’s list.
Madelyn Carstens
Lexis Simon
Samantha Skarstad
University of Sioux Falls
Dakota Callahan of Clarks Grove graduated cum laude from the University of Sioux Falls.
Luther College
Luther College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students include:
Anna Dietrich of Kensett
Sydney Nelson of Albert Lea
Benjamin Janke of Alden
University of Iowa
Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea was named to the University of Iowa’s spring semester president’s list.
Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Lea was named to the University of Iowa’s spring semester dean’s list.
Two students, both of Lake Mills, graduated from the University of Iowa. Their names are Rori Bowman and Laura Knudtson.
Missouri State University
Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills was named to Missouri State University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Wartburg College
Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 Winter/May Term Dean’s List, including the following from the area:
Lake Mills
Cael Boehmer
Carson Rygh
Albert Lea
Samuel Yoon