Campus Notes

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Theresa Wolfe of Hollendale was named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison spring semester dean’s list.

Augustana University

Three students from Albert Lea were named to Augustana University’s spring dean’s list.

Madelyn Carstens

Lexis Simon

Samantha Skarstad

University of Sioux Falls

Dakota Callahan of Clarks Grove graduated cum laude from the University of Sioux Falls.

Luther College

Luther College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students include:

Anna Dietrich of Kensett

Sydney Nelson of Albert Lea

Benjamin Janke of Alden

University of Iowa

Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea was named to the University of Iowa’s spring semester president’s list.

Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Lea was named to the University of Iowa’s spring semester dean’s list.

Two students, both of Lake Mills, graduated from the University of Iowa. Their names are Rori Bowman and Laura Knudtson.

Missouri State University

Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills was named to Missouri State University’s spring semester dean’s list.

Wartburg College

Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 Winter/May Term Dean’s List, including the following from the area:

Lake Mills

Cael Boehmer

Carson Rygh

Albert Lea

Samuel Yoon