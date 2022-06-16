Commissioners vote to begin negotiations for possible interim administrator

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted for two commissioners and the county’s attorney to enter into negotiations with a retired Jackson County coordinator for interim administrator services in Freeborn County.

Jan Fransen, who now works as a contracted interim administrator or coordinator for counties, introduced herself to the commissioners at the board meeting June 6. She was recommended by the Association of Minnesota Counties and David Drown Associates.

Negotiations include how much Fransen, who would work as an independent contractor, would be paid.

Fransen retired as coordinator in Jackson County in 2015 after working almost 18 years and has since done interim work and consulting. She also has worked in some state positions and at one time worked in another position in Freeborn County.

Earlier in the meeting, 5th District Commissioner Ted Herman said he thought there should be some form of advertisement put out for the county to garner applications from others interested in the interim position and noted the county could even get someone longterm who started as interim. He said he was afraid the county was “pigeon-holing” itself only hearing from one person regarding the interim position.

Third District Commissioner John Forman said he thought Fransen, who came with recommendations, would be good for the interim position. Second District Commissioner Dan Belshan agreed, noting she had worked in a similar position in the past.

County Attorney David Walker said he did not recommend the board approve Fransen as interim administrator until the terms of her contract were set. He also noted the importance of making sure the contract includes the board’s authority under state statute to terminate at any time.

First District Commissioner Brad Edwin and Board Chairman Chris Shoff will work with Walker in negotiations with Fransen.

The board has a regular board meeting next week and could vote on the contract at that time if an agreement is reached.