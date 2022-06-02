Construction on East Main Street to close Shell Rock Street Friday for installation of water line valve

Subway to close 1 day, new detour to Cars N Credit in Albert Lea

As part of the East Main Street reconstruction in Albert Lea, Shell Rock Street will be closed to two-way traffic from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, for installation of a water line valve, according to the city.

Subway will be closed Friday and back open Saturday. To access Cars N Credit, motorists should take College Street to the gravel frontage road that goes to the railroad yard.

Once crews complete installation of a water main valve, Shell Rock Street will open again to two-way traffic to provide access to Subway, Cars N Credit, Albert Lea Car Wash and other businesses along East Main Street.

For questions, contact Chris Harber, Ulland Brothers project manager for the East Main Street project, at 507-373-1960 or charber@ulland.com.

Crews continue to replace sanitary sewer and water main pipes. They continue storm sewer work and grading of the stormwater ponds near the intersection of Clark Street. Storm sewer work also continues in the south ditch between 777th Avenue and County Highway 38.

East Main Street businesses remain open; motorists are advised to look detours to access these businesses.

Central water tower on Fountain Street

Crews have completed fabricating nearly all the section on site. More loads of steel are expected to arrive Friday. The construction company now expects the larger crane to arrive Monday.