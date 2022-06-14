Counterfeit bill and other reports

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 9:46 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.

Thefts reported

Three wheels were reported stolen off of a car a 7:56 a.m. Monday at 2307 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Police received a report at 11:10 a.m. Monday of smoke detectors that were stolen by a former tenant at 115 E. Clark St.

An E-bike was reported stolen at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 118 W. Clark St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 11:40 a.m. Monday of a person who lost $3,000 in a fraudulent car purchase on Ebay.

Police received a report at 3:32 p.m. Monday of a rent-to-own scam at 1512 W. Front St.

Camper damaged

Damage was reported to a camper at 2:10 p.m. Monday at 811 Freeborn Ave.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Monday of a scam at 1452 W. Main St.

Graffiti reported on building

Graffiti was reported on the back of a building at 3:12 p.m. Monday at 1311 W. Front St.

1 arrested on OFP violation

Police arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, on an order for protection violation at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 1304 Fairlane Terrace.