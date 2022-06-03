Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Published 7:46 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 12:01 a.m. Thursday of a counterfeit $50 bill received by Albert Lea Taxi. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 10:15 a.m. Thursday of someone who was scammed $2,000 over the phone. The person sent about $2,000 in gift cards and was told she would receive $20,000 back. 

 

Juvenile arrested on warrant

A juvenile was picked up on a warrant at 2:57 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street.

 

Power washer stolen

A power washer was reported stolen at 6:53 p.m. Thursday from a patio at 613 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

