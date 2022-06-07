County Road 38 detour starting Wednesday

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Submitted

Several road construction projects are slated for this summer in the Albert Lea area. - Provided

Motorists will need to use a detour starting today for about one week, around a section of Freeborn County Road 38 (780th Avenue) south of East Main Street. Construction crews will be installing storm sewers under the road. Motorists should follow the signed detour, which will route traffic from Blake Avenue to County Road 91 (S.E. Marshall Street) to County Road 38. Motorists may still reach Myre-Big Island State Park by taking the detour.

Remember to slow down in construction zones and give crews plenty of space to do their work.

