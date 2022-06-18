Court dispositions: Feb. 18-23, 2022

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 18

Cody Jay Eggum, 35, 79903 25th St., Albert Lea. 1/1/19 offense. Count 1: Check forgery – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Restitution $1,117. Fees $215. 1/2/19 offense. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. 2/23/18 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Restitution $52.10. Fees $205. 4/2/20 offense. Count 1: Possession of stolen property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Fees $205.

Adam Jeremiah Holm, 24, 410 Morning Dr., Owatonna. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 74 days, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 74 days, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Nathan Andrew Johnson, 26480 725th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dimitri John Clark, 27, 802 Hague Ave. N, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 22

Shanden Daniel Ristau, 31, 3311 52nd E. St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days for four years, 30 days consecutive pursuant to case law. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia, use or possession prohibited. Dismissed. 

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 24, 214 Pearl St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Burke Elias Cichosz, 18, 326 Meredith Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 85/60. Fees $220.

Eric Bernard Clark, 33, 38 2nd St. NW, Oelwein, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 

David Michael Morales, 19, 61 School St., Alden. Count 1: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Feb. 23

Dawn Jenette Lunn, 50, 2306 Main St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $280. 

Israel Brigido Villarreal, 25, 901 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor – reduced value $501 – $1,000. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 359 days for one year, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,058.05. Fees $205. Count 2: Misdemeanor domestic assault. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 359 days for one year, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation for one year. Count 3: Misdemeanor domestic assault. Dismissed. 

Roland Jacob Dunlap, 29, 3268 Graydon Ave., East Troy, WI. Count 1: Possession of cocaine – third-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $150. 

Zachary Michael Garcia, 29, 337 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – display canceled, stolen, revoked plates. Fees $300. 

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, 441 Main St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – vehicle registration, permit, plates required. Fees $30. 

Steven Regino Schwering, 31, MN Correctional Facility Faribault. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate unregistered vehicle without plates on public streets. Dismissed. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – display another’s plates. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $155. 

Antolin Feria Silva, 28, 619 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 70/60. Fees $40.

Natalie Mae Majerus, 33, 1309 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for six months. 

Ricardo Silva Padilla, 46, 1116 Cerro Gordo St., Anklet, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

