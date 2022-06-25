Court dispositions: Feb. 24-28, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 24

Jose Guadalup Barajas Valadez, 25, 930 Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Timothy Reagan Frye, 31, 106 1st. Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Local confinement 90 days, stay 97 days for one year, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $455.

Ashley Marie McCullough, 22, 921 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 2: Damage to property – fourth-degree – other circumstances. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Jesse Reyes, 24, 514 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Austyn Marie Sinnott, 20, 655 Lakeview Ave., Amery, WI. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180. Mitchell Magavin Stevens, 35, Mt. Pleasant, IA. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $84.

Ronald Thomas Waller, 56, 2911 20th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $280.

Kathryn Ann Watson, 31, 406 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $150. Christopher Lee Beer, 29, 1301 Hawthorne St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Sky Lamont Christensen, 33, 301 E. Mondale St., Elmore. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees. $480. Count 3: Pharmacy – possess, control, manufacture, sell, furnish, dispense, dispose of hypodermic syringes – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Kenneth Bruce Nelson, 24, 212 6th Ave. SE, Winnebago. Count 1: Kidnapping – to facilitate felony or flight. Dismissed. Count 2: Aggravated robbery – first-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: False imprisonment – intentional restraint – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 20 days, credit for time served 20 days. Fees $130.

Phylicia Krystal Doss, 34, 101 5th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50. Jayne Irene Stout, 48, 106 Washington St. W., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cassandra Ann Vander Woude, 44, 911 Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Luis Anselmo Vazquez Mendoza, 47, 1107 E. 13th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $280.

Feb. 25

Terrance Gustaf Book, 28, 1004 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $310.

Korrissa Robin Bordeaux, 44, 906 Eastgate Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 64 months, stay for seven years. Supervised probation for seven years. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. Dismissed.

Cody Jay Eggum, 35, 79903 25th St., Albert Lea. 1/1/19 offense. Count 1: Check forgery – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months – concurrent with other case. Restitution $1,117. Fees $205. Count 2: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. 2/23/18 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months – concurrent with other case. Restitution $52.10. Fees $205.

Jon Derek Johnson, 31, 12951 Grouse St. NW, Coon Rapids. Count 1: Traffic – collision with unattended vehicle. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Riiet Stephen Lony, 23, 2233 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Shyane Marie Mensing, 34, 208 14th Ave. NE, Waseca. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 2: Receiving stolen property. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 68 days, credit for time served 22 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255.

Brice Lee Mulholland, 39, 411 North State St., Bricelyn. Count 1: Burglary – felony – first-degree dwelling occupied – non-accomplice present. Local confinement for 184 days, credit for time served 184. Supervised probation for three years. Fees: 80. Count 2: Burglary – felony – first-degree assault person on property. Dismissed. Count 3: Burglary –misdemeanor – fifth-degree inflict or attempt bodily harm. Dismissed.

Adam Edward Sorum, 34, 75232 150th St., Glenville. Count 1: Driver’s licenses – driving restrictions. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Jamie Valdez, 21, 2412 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandon Lee Crews, 31, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155. Count 2: Possession of fentanyl – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed.

John Andrew Metcalf, 38, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Dismissed.

Douglas J. Simons, 53, 1407 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor – inflict or attempt bodily harm. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 79 days, credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,000. Fees $455. Count 2: Third-degree felony assault. Dismissed.

Audrea Denise Davis, 52, 19995 State Hwy. 22, Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $350. Count 2: Speeding 90/70. Fees $70.

Ronald Michael Moore, 26, 5059 Cherrywood Dr., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: User of controlled substance in possession of firearm – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: User of controlled substance in possession of firearm ammunition – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Carry/possess pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 5: Uncased firearm – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90s, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $80.

Alberto Agustin Llamos Ramos, 40, 3154 15th Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Shaminder Singh, 29, 87 Louvain Dr., Brampton, ON. Count 1: Hit and run property damage – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Feb. 28

Lily Ann Garcia, 34, 215 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits acts to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for 180 days. Fees. $75. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits acts to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for 180 days. Fees. $75. Sadie Jo Lewis, 33, 3550 8 ½ St., Rochester. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $24.97. Fees $130.

Brie Louse Walters, 23, 223 E. 3rd St., Albert Lea. 2/23/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for two days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. 11/29/19 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Juan Ortega, 44, 16 1st. St. NE, Dodge Center. Count 1: False imprisonment – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – GM – subsequent violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 315 days, credit for time served 50 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 5: Criminal damage to property – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for two years.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service