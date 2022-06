COVID-19 update: New cases fall over weekend

Mower County: eight confirmed, one case listed as probable, no new deaths, 12,393 total cases, 74 area deaths.

Freeborn County: four confirmed cases, zero hospitalizations, no new deaths, 29 active lab-confirmed cases, 9,436 total cases, 77 area deaths. Among the new cases, one was discovered in a child 10 to 14, while the other three cases were in residents in their 40s.

Steele County: three confirmed cases, two cases listed as probable, no new deaths, 10,878 total cases, 63 total deaths.

Faribault County: three confirmed cases, one case listed as probable, no new deaths, 3,976 total cases, 54 total deaths.

Waseca County: two confirmed cases, no new deaths, 5,470 total cases, 39 total deaths.

Minnesota: 1,531 cases, 1,538,845 total cases, five new deaths, 12,749 total deaths