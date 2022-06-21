Detour starts for Blake Avenue to Home Depot

Drivers headed for Home Depot in Albert Lea will need to take a detour starting today as crews install storm sewer utilities under Blake Avenue to the south of East Main Street.

If coming from Albert Lea on East Main Street, take Prospect Avenue to S.E. Marshall Street east to Blake Avenue north. If coming from Freeborn County Road 46, take County Road 38 south, then S.E. Marshall Street west to Blake Avenue north. Note that County Road 38, which goes to Myre-Big Island State Park, is back open.

The storm sewer utilities are part of the reconstruction of East Main Street.

Ulland Brothers, contractor for the project, expects the storm sewer work to take about one week.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep children and pets away from the construction area and remain at a safe distance if observing the project or speaking with workers. Construction activity is loud and visibility for the equipment operators can be difficult.

For more information about the East Main Street project, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy65-albert-lea. For weekly construction updates, sign up for the city’s email newsletter, the Week Lea, at cityofalbertlea.org/i-want-to/sign-up-for-our-e-newsletter/.