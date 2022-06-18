Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
The Austin Senior Center Hosted Duplicate Bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday winners:
First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Third: Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt
Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Wednesday winners:
First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third/fourth tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Numbers were down due to illness, vacations, heat, etc.; some are making rhubarb jam, rhubard pie and/or cake. Clubs are working at trying to get people back to the face-to-face game. Per the ACBL magazine, the group reads stories, especially about players who claim this game as the most important part of their day.