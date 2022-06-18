Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

The Austin Senior Center Hosted Duplicate Bridge Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Tuesday winners:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third: Theresa Baldus  and Gail Schmidt

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday winners: 

First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third/fourth tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz 

Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Numbers were down due to illness, vacations, heat, etc.; some are making rhubarb jam, rhubard pie and/or cake. Clubs are working at trying to get people back to the face-to-face game.  Per the ACBL magazine, the group reads stories, especially about players who claim this game as the most important part of their day. 

