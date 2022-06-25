Duplicate Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 24, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played each Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.
Players travel from Albert Lea, Mason City, Northwood Austin, and Rose Creek.
Tuesday’s winners, with four tables playing, were the following:
First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Second: Jim Fisher andDave Ring
Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
On Wednesday, five tables played, and winners were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters