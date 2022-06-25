Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge is played each Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players travel from Albert Lea, Mason City, Northwood Austin, and Rose Creek.

Tuesday’s winners, with four tables playing, were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Jim Fisher andDave Ring

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

On Wednesday, five tables played, and winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters