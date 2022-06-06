Eddie Cochran Street renaming ceremony slated for Friday

The public is invited to attend a street renaming ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at Frank Hall Park.

A portion of James Avenue has been renamed as Eddie Cochran Street, in honor of musician Eddie Cochran.

Cochran, who was born and spent much of his childhood in Albert Lea, was an American rock and roll musician in the 1950s and 1960s. He is considered a rockabilly pioneer best known for hits like “Summertime Blues” and “C’mon Everybody.”

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. has been invited to say a few words at this week’s ceremony, as well as Freeborn County Historical Museum staff.

Immediately following the dedication, there will be a cruise-in to Broadway Avenue to kick off the Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The society collects preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The society is at 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.