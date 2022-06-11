Editorial: Subscription email is not a scam

If you have a digital subscription to the Albert Lea Tribune, you may have recently received an email from Admiral regarding your subscription. That’s because the Albert Lea Tribune and Austin Daily Herald are migrating to a new system in order to manage digital memberships and readership on the website.

It’s important, first off, to know that this is not a scam and by going through a fairly simple process, you will be able to reset your password. While the process will ask for a credit card, it is used only for future payments at the end of the subscription period. Payments will only be asked for regarding digital subscriptions only.

Combo subscribers with digital access will not be asked for payment.

It’s also important to know that your email address will be your username in the new system

While helping our customers through the process of resetting accounts, there will be no paywall to stories, meaning people will be able to browse free with no minimum article limit. However, this will only be available for a couple weeks, so subscribers are urged to sign up as soon as they can in order to get back on track.

If you have any questions, please email terri.green@albertleatribune.com. Concerns will be addressed within 24 hours.

Thank you for your patience in this manner.