Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the new track chairs now in place at Myre-Big Island State Park.

We were excited to see the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this week announce a new resource for people with mobility disabilities.

The department showcased new all-terrain mobility chairs that will be available at Myre-Big Island State Park for people to use to explore the park and take part in nature.

Myre-Big Island was chosen during a selection process where accessible trails with state parks was discussed. One trail in all of the state’s 75 parks was examined, with the goal of distributing the chairs geographically. This is a pilot program to determine the future of the chairs.

Chairs are being introduced at five state parks: Camden State Park, Crow Wing State Park, Myre-Big Island State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park and Maplewood State Park.

We thank the DNR and any others who have been a part of this project for working to expand accessibility to all people at the park, and we hope people take advantage of them.

To the three Albert Lea golfers advancing to the state tournament.

Congratulations to Alyssa Jensen and Whitney Mullenbach on the Albert Lea girls’ golf team and Drew Teeter on the boys’ golf team, who will advance to the state tournament later this month.

Jensen was the individual section champion after a two-day tournament this week, shooting a 161, and Mullenbach came in fourth, shooting a 170.

This will be the second year for Teeter to participate in the state tournament, as he also competed there last year.

We wish all three golfers good luck in the tournament. We are also proud of the teams for their finishes at the section tournaments.

The girls’ team finished in third place, and the boys’ team finished in second, just shy of advancing as a team to state.

To all those who organize the Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the community.

If you’ve ever attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Albert Lea, you’ll easily notice a feeling of respect and reverence throughout the ceremony for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

All you have to do is watch the Legion and VFW members and others who help plan and execute the events each year to see how much the effort means to them.

These individuals, who have also sacrificed in service to our country, are honoring their fallen comrades and do so with a dedication that is particularly commendable.

Whether it’s those who take part in the presentation of the flag, the volley fire, the playing of taps, or those who make speeches or present wreaths, we thank you for your service and for teaching us to remember the fallen — not only on Memorial Day but every day of the year.

A special recognition also goes out to Albert Lea pilot Jim Hanson, who has participated in the annual wreath drop ceremony for 50 years.

Thank you for your service and for helping us all in the community to remember all those who have fought for our freedoms so we can enjoy them today.