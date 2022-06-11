Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the final paving of Bridge Avenue.

After a few summers of work on Bridge Avenue, it appears work is finally winding down.

Paving on the street, from Marshall Street to Hammer Road, was slated to begin Friday and roll over into Saturday if needed. Striping will take place next week.

The Freeborn County engineer warned the work was weather dependent.

We thank all of the crews for their work with this project and are glad to see it come to a close.

Now, we just need to get through the summer and the many other construction projects taking place in Albert Lea.

To the great outdoors in Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently declared June as Great Outdoors Month, encouraging Minnesotans to get out in nature and enjoy the state’s outdoor opportunities.

Walz’s proclamation cites the health and wellness benefits of spending time outdoors as one of the many reasons to encourage Minnesotans to get outside.

“Connecting Minnesotans to the outdoors is both a personal and professional passion of mine,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Parks and Trails Division. “Great Outdoors Month allows us to celebrate the collective partnership between state government, tribal nations, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and volunteers in sustaining Minnesota’s amazing outdoor recreation system and helping to cultivate tomorrow’s stewards.”

Throughout June, the DNR is offering special programs and incentives to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors. This weekend is the annual Take a Kid Fishing weekend, when Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger fishing don’t need a fishing license. The DNR will also host a Free Park Day on Saturday, which allows free entrance to all 75 state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota.

We encourage you to get outside in some way this weekend. Take advantage of all the beauty around us, and we think you’ll be glad you did.

To the state grant funding available to combat damage caused by emerald ash borer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this week announced it had awarded a combined $2.6 million in grants to 43 communities across Minnesota in 2021 to combat damage caused by emerald ash borer. The grants provide funding for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal and tree planting.

For Albert Lea, specifically, the city will receive $100,000.

The emerald ash borer has already been found in Freeborn county and recently in Mower County.