Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the local athletes who competed at the state boys’ and girls’ golf tournaments.

Congratulations to Albert Lea golfers Alyssa Jensen, Whitney Mullenbach and Drew Teeter, along with the whole United South Central boys team, for their hard work this season and particularly this week at the state golf tournaments.

After two days of play, Jensen came in 30th place, Mullenbach in 58th and Teeter in 38th. The USC team finished in fifth place, with Kadyn Neubauer finishing in 16th.

It was fun watching your growth this season, and we hope you are proud of all of your hard work.

To pets being left in cars in the high heat.

As temperatures rise, it is important to remember that vehicles can go from safe to unsafe temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Each year across the country, dozens of children and pets die from being left in unattended vehicles.

Don’t sit in a hot car for long and never leave pets or children in a vehicle on a hot day — cracking windows is not enough. In fact, research shows that leaving windows cracked does not significantly slow the heating process or decrease the maximum temperature inside a vehicle, according to the National Weather Service.

When temperatures reach the 90s, vehicles can turn dangerously hot in a few minutes, and temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees within minutes.

Be safe and be aware. Don’t risk it.

To the start of the small-town festival season.

Living in rural southern Minnesota is fun in the summer with lots of events and festivals happening in the area small towns.

This weekend is Morin Lake Days in Alden, followed by Ellendale Days, the Bricelyn Fourth of July festivities, July Jubilee in Lake Mills and Farm and City Days in New Richland.

If you’ve never attended one of these small-town festivals before, we encourage you to get out and check one out this summer.

They are usually lots of fun and provide a great way to take part in activities close to home.

These festivals are put on with the help of volunteers from each community and could not be possible without their hard work and the support of businesses in the area.

We hope to see you in the area.

To Albert Lea’s first full-time female firefighter.

Congratulations to Albert Lea Fire Rescue’s Brandi Krenz, who was sworn in on Monday at the Albert Lea City Council meeting as the city’s first full-time female firefighter.

Krenz joined the department as an on-call firefighter in 2018 and has a history of involvement in the community in many different endeavors.

She will be a fantastic addition to the department, and we are excited to see her in this role.