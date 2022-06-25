Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Albert Lean Lupe Gasca.

Congratulations to Albert Lean Lupe Gasca, who has been named the Third of July Parade grand marshal by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Gasca, who turned 100 earlier this year, is a well-loved resident of the city and deserves the extra recognition he will receive.

He has lived in Albert Lea since he was 2, served in the Marine Corps during World War II, owned his own business and even taught for a time at Riverland Community College.

He is a great example of a person who has worked hard his whole life and who has made it a priority to give back, as well. Did we mention he still lives by himself and drives?

Great job to the committee who made the selection, and we encourage people to take part in the parade this year to say hello to Gasca and recognize his life’s accomplishments.

To two fatal crashes involving area residents this week.

We and all of the community were heartbroken to hear the news this week of not just one, but two, fatal car crashes on area interstates.

The first crash, which happened on Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea on Monday morning, claimed the life of Hunter Robertson, a 22-year-old man from Glenville. His vehicle was struck by a semi that had a blown tire and traveled through the median into the opposing lane of traffic.

The second crash, which took place on Interstate 90 in Faribault County on Tuesday, took the life of 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn. In that crash, the vehicle Brooks was driving collided with another vehicle on Eastbound Interstate 90 and then crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming motorhome.

Three other people were also injured.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men who died this week and in the coming days. We hope the surrounding communities will show continued support.

To generous businesses and individuals in the community.

We notice it throughout the year, but especially lately the Tribune has received several photos of groups, businesses or individuals who have raised money for various causes in the community.

We applaud all of those people who donate whatever means they might have to better the community, as well as those who donate their time and energy to raise funds for the many organizations and projects that make our community a better place to live.

We live in a generous community, where many of these efforts would not be able to happen without extra support.

Your donations do not go unnoticed, and the community thanks you.