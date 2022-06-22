Ellendale Days this weekend

With the 125th celebration of Ellendale coming up in 2025, Ellendale Days returns Friday with food vendors and a street dance with a country band from 8 p.m. to midnight behind the bar.

The following is a list of other activities slated for the weekend:

Saturday

• City-wide rummage sales

• Vendors on the street

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Car show in the church lot at United Methodist

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lions Club food wagon at United Methodist

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bounce houses at the lot south of the post office

• Noon: Hymn singing with Vibrant Life Youth on the bar stage

• 12:30 p.m.: Heritage Society History of the Stations in Town at the park

• 12:30 p.m.: Cheerleader face-painting

• 4 p.m: Line-up at the bus garage for the parade

• 5 to 8 p.m.: Bounce houses at the lot south of the post office

• 5 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull in front of the community building

• 8 to 11:30 p.m.: Teen dance at the community building

• 8 p.m. to midnight: Street dance with Three Lane behind the bar

Sunday

• 8 a.m.: Lions Club pancake breakfast at United Methodist Church

• 10 a.m.: Registration starts for the 11 a.m. tractor pull at the bus garage lot (Lions Club food wagon will be at the tractor pull)

• 11 a.m.: Purses and Power Tools bingo at the bar. Tickets are $30.

The bar will be serving bloody bars and mimosas from 11 a.m. through bingo.