Ellendale Days this weekend
Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022
With the 125th celebration of Ellendale coming up in 2025, Ellendale Days returns Friday with food vendors and a street dance with a country band from 8 p.m. to midnight behind the bar.
The following is a list of other activities slated for the weekend:
Saturday
• City-wide rummage sales
• Vendors on the street
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Car show in the church lot at United Methodist
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lions Club food wagon at United Methodist
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bounce houses at the lot south of the post office
• Noon: Hymn singing with Vibrant Life Youth on the bar stage
• 12:30 p.m.: Heritage Society History of the Stations in Town at the park
• 12:30 p.m.: Cheerleader face-painting
• 4 p.m: Line-up at the bus garage for the parade
• 5 to 8 p.m.: Bounce houses at the lot south of the post office
• 5 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull in front of the community building
• 8 to 11:30 p.m.: Teen dance at the community building
• 8 p.m. to midnight: Street dance with Three Lane behind the bar
Sunday
• 8 a.m.: Lions Club pancake breakfast at United Methodist Church
• 10 a.m.: Registration starts for the 11 a.m. tractor pull at the bus garage lot (Lions Club food wagon will be at the tractor pull)
• 11 a.m.: Purses and Power Tools bingo at the bar. Tickets are $30.
The bar will be serving bloody bars and mimosas from 11 a.m. through bingo.