EST/FERGUSON, K.
Published 10:44 am Monday, June 27, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of: KENNETH E.
FERGUSON, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-22-919
NOTICE AND ORDER
FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT
OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 1, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 06/10/2022
Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Abby K. Leach
Leach Law PLLC
1206 West Front Street
Albert Lea, MN, 56035
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
Email: abby@leachlawal
bertlea.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Jun. 18 and 25, 2022
