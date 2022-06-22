EST/FLAHERTY, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota District Court Freeborn County Third District Court File Number: 24-PR-22-528
Case Type: Informal Probate
Estate of Denis Christopher Flaherty, Decedent
Amended Notice of Informal Appointment
of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
(Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name Ellen Flaherty
Address 2500 South Shore Drive PO Box 1146
Albert Lea MN 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
06/06/2022
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Date 06/06/2022
Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator Date
Date 06/06/2022
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 15 and 22, 2022
