EST/JENSEN, J.
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-22-971
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of James Michael Jensen, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE
TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Thomas E. Jensen, whose address is 27808 – 750th Avenue, Clarks Grove, Minnesota, 56016, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 14, 2022
Registrar
June 14, 2022
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Michelle M. King
Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP
108 North Main Street
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 396307
Telephone: (507) 433-2393
Email: sking@baudlerlaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Jun. 18 and 25, 2022
EST/JENSEN, J.