EST/WERNER, G.

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota District Court Mower County Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-22-625

Case Type: Informal Probate

Estate of Geraldine Werner, Decedent

Amended Notice of Informal Probate of Will

and Appointment of Personal

Representative and Notice

to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated March 5, 2012 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name Steven A. Werner

Address 1701 Bluff Street Boulder, CO 80304

As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Date May 31, 2022

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

