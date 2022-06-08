Final paving of Bridge Avenue slated to begin Friday

Final paving on Bridge Avenue from Marshall Street to Hammer Road is slated to begin Friday morning.

According to a press release, there will be intermittent disruptions to normal traffic flow including blocked side streets, lane closures and flaggers to control traffic.

Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea request that residents who need to travel through the construction zone use caution, obey construction signage and slow down. Plan alternate routes if possible.

The work is expected to progress into the evening hours with the hope that only minor work will remain for Saturday. The schedule is weather dependent. Traffic striping will be installed early next week and may also involve disruptions to traffic.

Questions about the project can be directed to Phil Wacholz, Freeborn County highway engineer, at 507-377-5188.