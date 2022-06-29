Firearm safety classes in July, August

Firearm safety classes are starting July 20 to 27 and will return for Aug. 10 to 17. The classes will be in the Albert Lea Moose Lodge’s back room. They will last 2 1/2 hours starting at 6 p.m. and going till 8:30 p.m. For registration, a parent or guardian is requested, as well as a copy of a birth certificate for identification. For more information call Charlie Schmidt at 507-874-3296, Nate Kuiper at 507-318-8185, Dave Dahl at 507-297-5092 and Amanda Vonhagen at 507-606-1833.