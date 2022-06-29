Free airplane rides for youth to be offered at Albert Lea airport

Area young people ages 8 to 17 will have a chance to take to the skies on July 9 as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Vintage Chapter No. 13 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Albert Lea Airport.

Those attending the flight rally can register at www.yeday.org. On the webpage, look for the flight rally held at Albert Lea. Preregistration is not required. Flights will begin at 8 a.m. with registration ending at 11 a.m. A parent or guardian must be present to sign the permission form.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program started in 1992, volunteer EAA pilots have flown over 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

Free airplane rides are just part of the flight rally. Pilots at the event will explain how airplanes operate and measures they use to fly safely.

Following the flight each young person will receive a certificate. Their name will be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In addition to the certificate the new Young Eagle will be given a logbook with an access code for a complete free online flight training course (private pilot ground school).

Additional information about EAA and the Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org.

For more information contact Denise Sandager at 507-402-7259.