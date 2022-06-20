Heat indices likely to pass 100 today

Residents in the area should prepare for another scorcher today as heat indices are expected to pass 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The weather agency states heat indices could peak between 100 and 105 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The heat may also result in some roads buckling.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The weather agency advise people to reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.