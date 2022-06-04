PUBLIC NOTICE

Hog Farm Worker Job located in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Distribute food, observe animals for signs of illness, perform facility maintenance, check for proper ventilation and temperature conditions, assisting with problem births or other breeding duties, keeping records, and coordinating waste removal. Six months experience as a hog farm worker required. Offered wage will meet or exceed federal prevailing wage for position. 40 hr. per wk. Varied hours. Weekend work req.’d, No Calls. Send Resume: ATTN: Tessa Magnuson, 89529 290th St. Austin, MN. 55912

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 4 and 11, 2022

HOG FARM