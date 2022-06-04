Letter: Common ground for the greater good in the county

I found a lesson in acknowledging Dan Belshan’s 24 years of public service. Dan is a conservative who takes fiscal responsibility to the highest degree. As a moderate, I respect him for his relentless focus on stewarding taxpayers’ dollars. And when we disagree, as we did with his latest vote, our debates are backed up with evidence on both sides — civil discourse at its best.

Dan restores my belief that if there is honest communication, a community member can work with an elected official (despite differences) to protect and serve our community.

When he retires, taxpayers will lose a champion of frugality. I will miss a public servant who took my calls, appreciated my research, and supported my passion for accessible, affordable healthcare and economic growth for Freeborn County.

Protecting public health

Dan was the most forceful commissioner to address Mayo’s ruse regarding the closure of our full-service hospital. He pressed Mayo to sell it back. Dan understood the peril of not having an ICU and the precariousness of mothers-to-be going into labor without a local birth center.

And when community members of all ages, political parties and backgrounds came together asking for support to fight the closure and find another provider, Dan stood with the movement.

Dan spoke out again about Mayo’s decision not to participate in the Veterans Choice program. Dan stated, “According to Mayo’s latest scheme, our children must be born elsewhere, and our veterans must get their health care elsewhere.”

The loss of birth services was well-founded. Since we lost the Baby Place, we uncovered that at least 10 births occurred in the ER when mothers could not make it to Austin, which is 10 too many. Former patrolman Cobb Knutson’s warning also came true when Dr. Bhagra confirmed during a community forum a “bad situation” with a birth on I-90.

Dan knew that needing medical care is not like driving to get ice cream and confirmed that Mayo’s optimization plan failed our community. And Mr. Frugality loathes that we pay 35 percent higher for healthcare in Freeborn County because of Mayo.

Protecting taxpayer’s money

Dan asked why a 40-by-60-foot building would cost a million dollars. He wasn’t satisfied with the answer, so he made calls, ran the math and found alternatives.

His penny-wise approach has resulted in savings of $130,000 by using state bidding. Another $25,000 per year was saved by contracting for jail meals. And Dan fought for a return of an overcharge of more than $7,000 from an architect.

Protecting county residents

Dan safeguards core services because roads, signs at railroad crossings and trails matter. He was unhappy when rumble strips were removed, so he encouraged his colleagues to put them back at dangerous intersections. Dan advocated for LED stop signs, and he pushed for FEMA funding for a tornado shelter at the mobile home park.

It’s not easy being a public servant these days. I fear we are nearing a cold civil war, and I believe this is occurring because statements are made without evidence, and extremism makes news.

So here’s to Dan for appreciating facts and for his service to Freeborn County.

Martha J. Sichko

Albert Lea