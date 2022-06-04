Letter: If you don’t like Nugent, don’t listen to him

I am writing this letter in response to the Wednesday “My Point of View,” which was written by Jennifer Vogt-Erickson.

It is obvious that Jennifer Vogt-Erickson does not like Ted Nugent.

That is fine; everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But please, Miss Vogt-Erickson, don’t try to take Ted Nugent away from us people who grew up listening to him.

I could care less what his political views are, but one thing I can say is that he does not condone violence of any kind.

When Ted said that “I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats,” I’m pretty sure he just means to vote some of them out of office.

Where Miss Vogt-Erickson gets the idea that Ted is enticing violence is beyond me.

If you don’t like Ted Nugent, then don’t listen to him.

There are plenty of stars that I don’t care for, but I will not publicly criticize them.

Rod Anderson

Albert Lea