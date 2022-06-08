Letter: It’s time to govern from the center

It is a sad state of affairs that yet again the elected officials of Minnesota were unable to finish their work on time. Even with an agreement on the framework to finish the legislative session, Minnesota’s elected officials were unable to put partisan politics aside, leaving important unfinished business on the table.

I was extremely discouraged to hear that the bonding bill blew up in the final hours of the legislative session. This is a jobs bill that puts Minnesotans to work with good paying jobs. It included the funding to finish dredging Fountain Lake, a very worthwhile project for our area. Last year’s bonding request was $7.5 million and was not funded. This year the request was for $8 million, but the bill blew up in the final hours of the legislative session. So if we have to wait until the 2023 legislative session with the spike in inflation, what will the cost be by then $8.5-$9million to finish dredging Fountain Lake? I fail to understand how this is saving Minnesotans taxpayers money?

The Legislature also failed to pass a transportation bill this session. The infrastructure law the federal government enacted in 2021 requires the state to invest $282 million a year in initial matching funds to be able to access billions of federal transportation dollars. That would have brought millions of dollars to Albert Lea and Freeborn County that are desperately needed for our roads and bridges in this county and south central Minnesota. Yet our elected House and Senate leaders decided to let these funds sit on the table and walk away, knowing full well that by inaction these funds could very well be lost to other states. Our roads and bridges in rural Minnesota are the lifeblood of the area and an important part of our local economy. If there is ever federal dollars available to us, why would we not access them? Not turn our backs to federal transportation dollars and walk away!

For members of the Minnesota Legislature to leave St. Paul without an agreement as to increase wages for our nursing home, group home and assisted living employees is extremely disheartening. These employees work tirelessly caring for our most vulnerable adults and children. Yet, they are the first ones to have their wages cut when times are hard and the last ones to get a pay raise when times are good.

It’s time to quit all the partisan bickering and showmanship in St. Paul. Start governing from the center and not the left or the right. Get important legislation done, not leaving it until the very end and walking away because you ran out of time.

It’s time for our elected officials to finish their work in a timely manner and on time as set by the Minnesota Constitution. Any special session costs should start coming out of the legislators pockets — not the taxpayers of Minnesota.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea