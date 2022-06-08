Letter: President must accept at least part of blame for gas prices

Last week, a gentleman called into KATE Radio’s Party Line and shared some political talking points, trying to make the case that the high cost of gasoline was not caused by the Biden administration’s energy policies but by Republicans! (You know, the party out of power since January 2021). Recent history shows us that the national average cost for a gallon of gasoline varied from $2.14 to $2.60 per gallon from November 2016 to January 2021. As of today, the national average is sitting at a whopping $4.64 per gallon and climbing!

Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk that said, “The buck stops here!” He was a believer in taking personal responsibility for the decisions that he made. Whoever is pulling the current president’s strings have convinced him that pleasing the gods of the green energy cult trumps the collective pain inflicted on American citizens and the economy. If the president cannot come to accept any part of the blame for this and make some drastic course corrections, we will be in for a long and painful ride.

Scott Bute

Alden