Letter: Remember rights come from God

In response to Jennifer Vogt-Erickson’s column, I wonder what a world where you only got to say what Jennifer approved of would look like? Duckies and bunnies for sure! We need discourse, we need free speech and we need discernment. We don’t need over-the-top rhetoric in response to a past his prime rocker trying to sell tickets. If you don’t like it, don’t listen! Don’t attend! In conclusion, I liken people with a public forum trashing someone else’s free speech rights to someone sitting at the table with their mouth full talking about farmers. Maybe Jennifer should debate Ted on free speech rights? Remember, rights are not given by the government, they’re given by God. And supposedly protected by the government. Thanks.

Doug Warner

Albert Lea