Letter to the Editor: Spring book sale a big success

Thank you to everybody who made the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale a big success. We raised $1,626 from sales of books and memberships. The proceeds, along with donations and Fountain Lake Bookstore sales, support extra programs and supplies for adults and children at the Albert Lea Public Library.

Special thanks to Janelle VanEngelburg from Freeborn County, her Sentence-To-Serve crew and the many Friends volunteers for their work on behalf of this event. A thank you to Ken Bertelson, who continues to furnish delicious homemade treats for the volunteers. In addition, thank you to the Albert Lea Engineering Department for making the garage available. Posters and bookmarks were made by library staff member Trish Whelan, and we thank her. A big thank you to Marilyn Rahn, chair of the book sale, who did a great job. We are grateful for continuing generous donations of books in good, clean condition from area residents, which can be placed in the blue bin at the bottom of the City Hall stairway.

Now in its 15th year, the Fountain Lake Bookstore is open year-round in the lower level of City Hall and staffed by volunteers Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. When not staffed, books can be purchased using the payment box near the desk.

We hope to see you at our 2022 fall sale.

Cindy Gandrud

Friends of the Library