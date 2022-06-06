License plates stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 9 a.m. Sunday of a license plate that was stolen off of a vehicle at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Financial fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:09 p.m. Friday of financial fraud at 33464 830th Ave. in Ellendale.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Brent Justin Erickson for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and Front Street in Hayward.

Trailer reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 12:29 p.m. Sunday of a trailer that was stolen at 1303 19th Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Jimmy Wani Evans on a local warrant at 11:08 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.