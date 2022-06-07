Local grants help communities manage ash trees for emerald ash borer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources awarded a combined $2.6 million in grants to 43 communities across Minnesota in 2021 to combat damage caused by emerald ash borer. The grants provide funding for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal and tree planting.

“These funds will help communities manage for EAB,” said Valerie McClannahan, urban and community forestry program coordinator. “From taking the first steps in understanding the health and location of ash trees, to developing plans for managing ash trees or continuing to diversify and increase climate resiliency of urban forests, these grants are designed to meet community needs.”

In the city of Eagle Lake, the community is beginning to prioritize public tree management.

“Following a recent tree inventory in our community, we’ve identified approximately 100 ash trees on city property,” said city Administrator Jennifer Bromeland. “Learning of the EAB grant through the DNR was the impetus for starting the process of incrementally removing ash trees on city property and replacing them with a more diverse mix of trees.”

In Moorhead, where ash trees comprise 26% of public trees, the city will manage for EAB before it arrives. Removing and replacing vulnerable ash trees will help protect both public safety and the environment. Ash trees infested with EAB become brittle, making them more dangerous and difficult to remove, and more likely to drop large branches.

“We are able to prioritize removal of ash trees with significant structural defects that pose an increased risk to public safety. Removing these trees results in a safer urban forest,” City Forester Trent Wise said.

In western Minnesota, where ash can comprise up to 50% of the trees in a community, the city of Marshall will use grant funds to plant a mixture of birch, oak, honey-locust, hackberry, ironwood, and disease-resistant elm trees. A diverse urban tree canopy is more resilient to pests, disease, and the effects of climate change.

“In addition to planting new species, we always mix up our varieties and cultivars so we don’t have all the same trees,” City Parks Superintendent Preston Stensrud said.

Now that the grants have been awarded, the DNR is pleased to identify the 2021 grant recipients.

2021 Shade Tree Program bonding grantees:

Funding from the 2020 bonding bill provided $1 million to assist communities in removing and replacing ash trees.

Brooklyn Park, $25,000

Chanhassen, $30,745

Coon Rapids, $100,000

Duluth, $99,081

Eden Prairie, $42,467

Lake City, $98,212

Maplewood, $45,038

Mounds View, $11,996

New Brighton, $100,000

Red Wing, $94,000

Rochester Parks & Recreation, $77,385

Saint Louis Park, $40,000

Saint Paul Forestry, $50,000

South St. Paul, $94,500

Willmar, $24,996

Winona, $24,330

Dakota County Parks, $42,250

2021 Preparing for EAB grantees:

Legislative funding in 2021 provided $1.6 million to assist communities in conducting tree inventories, ash management plans, and removing and replacing ash trees.

Anoka County Parks, $100,000

Albert Lea, $100,000

Anoka, $100,000

Arlington, $26,042

Eagle Lake, $7,500

Fridley, $55,400

Hopkins, $28,950

Lake St. Croix Beach, $6,419

Lakeville, $11,185

Lino Lakes, $32,910

Little Canada, $73,142

Mankato, $32,500

Marine on St. Croix, $8,910

Marshall, $93,390

Moorhead, $60,000

New Hope, $35,000

New Ulm, $100,000

North Mankato, $50,000

Northfield, $92,500

Oakdale, $100,000

Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, $72,000

Richfield, $99,840

Roseville, $50,000

Shakopee, $100,000

Paul Park, $89,310

Vadnais Heights, $75,000

To date, EAB has been confirmed in 35 Minnesota counties. For a list of these counties, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s interactive map (mda.state.mn.us/EABStatus).