Man injured after car goes off of I-35 and ends up in embankment

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

An Iowa man was injured Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle went off of Interstate 35 near Albert Lea and ended up in a ravine embankment. 

Terry Charles Olson, 72, of Ames, Iowa, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The report stated Olson was driving a 2016 Honda Fit southbound on I-35 near milepost 7 when the vehicle left the road, entered the right-side ditch and ended up in the embankment. 

The road was dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor. 

The report stated Olson was wearing his seat belt. 

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Fire Department assisted at the scene.

More News

Pedestrian struck by car and other reports

5 things to do this week: State parks, Eddie Cochran weekend and more

County board starts talks about interim administrator

Bridge winners announced

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials