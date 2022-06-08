Man injured after car goes off of I-35 and ends up in embankment

An Iowa man was injured Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle went off of Interstate 35 near Albert Lea and ended up in a ravine embankment.

Terry Charles Olson, 72, of Ames, Iowa, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Olson was driving a 2016 Honda Fit southbound on I-35 near milepost 7 when the vehicle left the road, entered the right-side ditch and ended up in the embankment.

The road was dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

The report stated Olson was wearing his seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Fire Department assisted at the scene.