Marilyn Rose Stoa, 79, passed away March 24, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

Marilyn was born April 11, 1942 in Freeborn County to Bernard and Alberta (Brighton) Stoa. She was a graduate of Albert Lea High School, class of 1960, and of Luther College in 1964. She taught school in Clear Lake for a time and then moved to California where she lived for many years. She was a talented artist, musician, teacher, bookstore proprietor, and middle management executive. She was a friend to many, and a loving, kind, and generous person.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dennis and Joel Stoa; and her sister-in-law, Judy Stoa.

She is survived by her life partner, Marilyn Ireland, her brother, Rev. Allan (Nancy) Stoa and family; and sister-in law, Aroon Stoa and family.

Services have taken place in California Blessed be her memory.