Marilyn Rose Stoa
Published 12:56 pm Friday, June 24, 2022
Marilyn Rose Stoa, 79, passed away March 24, 2022 in San Diego, CA.
Marilyn was born April 11, 1942 in Freeborn County to Bernard and Alberta (Brighton) Stoa. She was a graduate of Albert Lea High School, class of 1960, and of Luther College in 1964. She taught school in Clear Lake for a time and then moved to California where she lived for many years. She was a talented artist, musician, teacher, bookstore proprietor, and middle management executive. She was a friend to many, and a loving, kind, and generous person.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dennis and Joel Stoa; and her sister-in-law, Judy Stoa.
She is survived by her life partner, Marilyn Ireland, her brother, Rev. Allan (Nancy) Stoa and family; and sister-in law, Aroon Stoa and family.
Services have taken place in California Blessed be her memory.