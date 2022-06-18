Marriage licenses: May 2022

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people:

Anais Rosario Sobero Saldana to Jusseppe Galindo Kiel, both of 120 Mc Arthur Drive, Albert Lea.

Cheryl Ann Cornelius of 105 Fourth Place SW, Geneva, to Scott Edward Wagaman of 62043 280th St., Brownsdale.

Tyler Allan Wilcox to Crystal Korene Stotz, both of P.O. Box 161, Emmons.

Bryan Alexander Burkham to Mackenzie Lynn Deyo, both of 1125 Belmont St., Albert Lea.

Matthew Paul Hruza to Cheyenne Shey-d Ochoa, both of 1329 Dunham St., Albert Lea.

Curtis Lee Davis of 408 Center St., Plain Field, Iowa, to Melissa Jean Staudt of 1017 First St. NE, Mason City, Iowa.

Brian Alexander Prchal to McKayla Rose Wachlin, both of 312 N Dominic Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tina Jean Larson to Quinten Duane Amos, both of 106 S. Seventh Ave., Albert Lea.

Spencer David Clevenger to Danielle Thea Olson, both of 2206 Windsor Road, Albert Lea.

Nana Macuei Abdalla Adam to Mamer Gordon Riak, both of 826 S. Fourth Ave. Apt. 204, Albert Lea.

Mitchell Lee Ditsworth of 1225 N Hampshire Place, Mason City, Iowa, to Krista Leigh Allgor of 100 Fourth St. SW #303, Mason City, Iowa.

Jonathan Wayne Hanna to Jessica Ruth Brouwers, both of 111 5th St. N, Ellendale.

Sara Jean Wacholz of 928 W. Front St. Apt. 3, Albert Lea, to Perry Craig Unruh of 21595 820th Ave., Hayward.

Paul Charles Boettcher to Deanna Mikel Phan, both of 1609 Johnson St., Albert Lea.

Zackary Dean Williamson to Ashley Ann Schroeder, both of 24928 680th Ave., Alden.

Madison Elizabeth Drilling to Dominic Allen Dreyling, both of 433 Pearl St., Emmons.

Deviany Del Angel to Jeb Lee Surritt, both of 509 Triangle Drive, Albert Lea.