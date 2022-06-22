PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: MedShred

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1000 Thomas Beck Road Des Moines IA 50315 US

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: Green Resource Management, Inc.

Address: 1000 Thomas Beck Road Des Moines IA 50315 US

SIGNED BY:

Martin J. Kenworthy

MAILING ADDRESS:

None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: marty@kenworthylawpc.com

Work Item 1316554000021

Original File Number 1316554000021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

06/03/2022 11:59 PM

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 18 and 22, 2022

MEDSHRED