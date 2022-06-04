MEETING CD J21

NOTICE OF LANDOWNERS INFORMATIONAL MEETING

PETITION FOR REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT

AND RE-DETERMINATION OF BENEFITS

OF FREEBORN COUNTY DITCH NO. J-21

An informational landowner’s meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Boardroom at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss information pertaining to the Petition for Improvements for the Branch A North and the re-determination of Freeborn County Ditch No. J-21.

A formal hearing will be held before the County Ditch No. J-21 Ditch Authority Board of County Commissioners at a later date to be determined.

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer