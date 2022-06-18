Ministry opens thrift store in Skyline Plaza

An Albert Lea ministry that makes do-rags and bandanas for cancer patients and the homeless across the country opened a thrift store Friday in Skyline Plaza to support their effort.

Ministries of Project Happiness started eight years ago by Richard and Jane Miller, and in that time the effort has distributed 73,000 do-rags and bandanas at cancer centers and homeless shelters all over the United States, including locally and in Minnesota.

Richard Miller, a pastor, said the ministry started in Colorado when working with homeless people there, and many of the men he worked with talked about how they were getting sun-burnt. They started bringing 75 bandanas to give away every couple weeks and also gave away other things, including books and bedding.

Then they began getting hotels to donate their sheets, and Jane Miller began making the bandanas out of the sheets. Then she started making do-rags after copying the design from a neighbor who had one.

When they moved to Albert Lea there were not as many homeless as in Colorado, so they began donating the bandanas and do-rags to cancer centers for patients who have lost their hair, including Ronald McDonald houses.

“We have been able to get to kids all over the country,” he said, noting that their bandanas and do-rags have gone to various summer camps for children with cancer.

Richard Miller, who grew up as a preacher’s child, said he felt a call to the ministry after being close to being homeless himself when he lived in California and did street performing as a clown making balloon animals to raise money.

“That got me more acquainted with the homeless and gave me a heart for the homeless,” he said.

He said the homeless would watch out for him and they would let him help them out the best he could.

With the ministry in Albert Lea, he and his wife have had fundraisers outside of Walmart, and they started selling clothing, shoes and other items out of their home on Autumn Street to raise funds for the ministry until they were told by city officials they were not allowed to do so.

So they decided to move ahead with renting a different location to sell donated items and found the space in the middle of Skyline Plaza, which provides much more room than their former home.

At the store, they will sell items including clothing, shoes, purses, children’s toys, small appliances and wooden furniture. He said all clothing and purses sell for $1, and nothing will cost more than $5.

He said the ministry is also working with the Department of Human Services to provide vouchers for people in need of clothing.

Richard Miller said clothing and other donations will be accepted at their home at 807 S. Newton Ave. or at the store. They are also looking for anyone who has clothing or shoe racks they might be willing to donate.

The store, at 1653 E. Main St., will initially be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The couple also continues to accept donations of sheets. He said between 20 and 25 bandanas can be made from a queen or king-size sheet.