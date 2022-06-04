ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: none.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve Albert Lea Education Association 2021-2023 Master Agreement as presented. Motion carried 6-1 (Marin against).

3. Motion to approve Memorandum of Understanding with Albert Lea Education Association. Motion carried 7-0.

4. Motion to approve Albert Lea Para-Educator Association 2021-2023 Master Agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

5. Motion to approve Albert Lea Schools Directors/Coordinators Association 2021-2023 Master Agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

6. Motion to approve resolution designating Medsurety LLC and Matrix Trust as Health Reimbursement Arrangement Trustee. Motion carried 7-0.

7. Principal Chris Dibble presented a graduation ceremony update.

Adjourned at 5:39 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.